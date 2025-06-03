We will buy MATIANG’I and KALONZO, they can’t reject Ksh 1B each - RAILA’s ally brags and reveals how RUTO will easily win 2027 elections!







Tuesday, June 3, 2025 – Outspoken Homa Bay Town MP, Peter Kaluma, has expressed strong confidence that President William Ruto will easily secure re-election in the 2027 General Elections, even without the backing of Mt. Kenya, Kisii, or Ukambani regions.

Speaking to a local media outlet, Kaluma, a vocal supporter of the alliance between ODM leader, Raila Odinga, and Ruto’s UDA, dismissed claims that Ruto would be a one-term President.

He stated that with the consolidated support of the Luo, Kalenjin, Maasai, Somali, and Coastal communities, Ruto’s path to re-election was already secured.

“We have 4 million Luo voters, 3 million Kalenjins, 2 million Maasai, 3 million Somalis, and 2 million from the Coast. We’ll leave Mt. Kenya, Kisii, and Ukambani for Gachagua, Kalonzo, and Matiang’i,” Kaluma said.

Kaluma claimed Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i - potential rivals to Ruto - could be swayed with money.

“At the right time, we’ll buy Matiang’i and Kalonzo’s support. Can they really reject Ksh 1 billion each?”

His remarks have drawn sharp criticism online, with many Kenyans accusing him of promoting tribal politics.

Young voters, in particular, have condemned the comments, insisting future leadership must be based on merit, not ethnicity or handouts.