See how this slay queen was dressed in Roysambu and walking majestically in public - Roysambu mambo ni mengi (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 28, 2025 - Roysambu was once again thrust into the spotlight after an unidentified slay queen sparked a social media frenzy with her daring fashion choice.

Captured on video as she walked out of Tsavo Apartments, the petite lady confidently rocked a skimpy outfit that left little to the imagination.

Clad in a short skirt and a revealing top, she walked with unmatched poise.

What caught everyone’s attention wasn’t just the outfit- it was the way she owned every step.

Despite the stares and subtle murmurs around her, she seemed unbothered.

Netizens have been quick to react, with the video going viral across platforms.

While some praised her boldness and confidence, others questioned the appropriateness of the outfit in public spaces.

Watch the video.

See how this slay queen was dressed in Roysambu and walking majestically in public - Roysambu mambo ni mengi pic.twitter.com/GeNQTmE050 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 28, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST