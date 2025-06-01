SHOCK as it emerges that Muranga Women Rep BETTY MAINA was dumped by her first husband after he discovered she slept with the father who officiated their wedding







Sunday, June 1, 2025 - Fresh allegations have surfaced suggesting that Murang’a Woman Representative, Betty Maina, was dumped by her first husband after he allegedly discovered that she had an illicit affair with the very man who officiated their wedding.

The claims, which have gone viral on social media, were made public by Nyawira Wa Kariuki, an aspiring Nyeri politician and former MCA.

According to Nyawira, Betty’s first marriage was through a white wedding.

Things went south when her husband discovered that she had an illicit affair with the father who officiated their wedding.

Feeling betrayed, Betty’s estranged husband went to her parents and asked for a dowry refund.

In a further bombshell, Nyawira alleged that Betty Maina, now married to Mathira MP, Eric Wamumbi, is still involved in extramarital affairs - this time with unnamed senior Government officials.

Check out her explosive post.

