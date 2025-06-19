Protests at Thome Estate after son of a senior Government official was linked to brutal murder (VIDEOs)







Thursday, June 19, 2025 - Tension is high in Nairobi’s Thome Estate following reports that the son of a senior Government official has been implicated in the gruesome murder of a young man, sparking protests and demands for justice.

Angry residents barricaded roads and accused law enforcement of attempting to cover up the incident due to the suspect’s powerful political connections.

The murder incident is reported to have happened on Wednesday night at a commercial building within the estate.

Police arrived at the scene and took the body to the city mortuary.





More to follow..

Developing from the scene. Roads are now being blocked. pic.twitter.com/SUEaDLbzpp — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) June 19, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST