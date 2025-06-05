MICHELLE OBAMA opens up on daughter, MALIA, dropping ‘Obama’ surname in her professional life







Thursday, June 5, 2025 - Former First Lady Michelle Obama has revealed how she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, responded to their daughter Malia’s decision to drop the "Obama" surname in her professional life.

Speaking on the Sibling Revelry podcast hosted by Kate and Oliver Hudson on June 3rd, Michelle said the couple had to “keep it real” when Malia shared the news.

“Malia, who started in film - her first project, she took off her last name,” Michelle explained.

“And we’re like, ‘They’re still going to know it’s you, Malia.’”

“But we respect that she’s trying to make her way.”

Malia, 26, made her professional debut as “Malia Ann” in February 2024 during the Sundance Institute’s “Meet the Artist” spotlight, where she premiered her film The Heart.

The change sparked widespread attention online, with many praising her desire to forge her own path in Hollywood.

Michelle emphasized that she and Barack understand the importance of their daughters distinguishing themselves.

“They are young adult women now, but they definitely went through that teenage phase of pushing away,” she said of Malia and Sasha, 23.

“They’re sensitive about being seen as people who don’t work hard,” Michelle added.

“They want to earn their place in the world.”

Reflecting on parenting under the glare of the White House spotlight, Michelle noted that her daughters “didn’t want to be little princesses.”

Instead, she said, “They wanted to push the envelope and be out in the world - and we knew we had to give them more rope than our own parents probably would have.”

