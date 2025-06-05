Commission Plan Selection: CPA and RevShare Programs on AvaPartner



If you look at the statistics, you can see that passive earnings have been in high demand lately (which, if desired, can be combined with active ones). This opportunity appears when you receive a percentage of the revenue of the clients you have referred. For instance, you can become an affiliate and attract new traders to the currency trading platform. Forex is one of the most popular destinations because currency is one of the most understandable assets. Additionally, you can trade CFDs without actually having dollars, yen, or crypto.

In order to start working with a brokerage company, you need to become an introducing broker (IB) and choose one of the payment plans. To choose a broker, you need to visit its official website, check the licenses, and familiarize yourself with the campaign's activities. It would not be superfluous to read reviews from other affiliates. For instance, you can choose AvaTrade; thousands of partners who receive regular payments have already been registered on the AvaPartner website. If you decide to become an IB and use the best revshare programs, then you can count on the following advantages from AvaPartner:





some of the highest commissions;

individual payment plan;

innovative technical solutions;

dedicated manager for each partner;

access to marketing materials.

Admittedly, AvaPartner offers really high commissions for IB. You can compare the performance with their competitors and see for yourself. An individual approach to each IB allows you to reach a new level of communication. You can customize your commission plan and adjust it to your needs. The latest technical solutions are now available for IB, and if you have any questions, you can ask our specialists. You can also contact your personal manager, who helps beginners to advertise on their resources. You don't have to create promotional materials; you can get them from the AvaPartner library and use them at your discretion. One of the most difficult issues is choosing a payment plan, so next we look in more detail at which payment models exist and which of them are relevant at the moment.

IB Tasks and Choosing a Payment Plan

So, on AvaPartner, you can choose from several models, but the most popular are CPA and RevShare. It should be noted that they are suitable for different individuals and organizations, and the choice of a particular model depends on the situation. Let's define the IB tasks first. IB is engaged in attracting new clients to the broker's platform (in our case, AvaTrade) and helps set up programs to start trading. IB is an advanced affiliate, meaning they not only post referral links, but also advise, write guides, give instructions, and so on. To become an IB, you need to go to AvaPartner and click "Become a partner", and then fill out the form, specifying your personal data and company data, if you are a legal entity. After that, you proceed to choose a payment plan. Next, we analyze two main models.

CPA

According to this model, you receive a reward when the trader you have attracted follows the link and ends up on the broker's website (AvaTrade). The terms of the IB and broker agreement may be different. For instance, you can receive commissions in such cases: first, if the lead used your referral link and ended up on the site; second, if the lead registered on the platform (MT4 or MT5, for instance); third, if the lead made a deposit and started working, becoming a trader. Carefully read the terms of the agreement and ask your personal manager about the nuances. All things that are unclear to you must be clarified before signing the agreement. CPA is suitable for novice partners because you can earn income for specific customer actions. You don't need to spend a lot of time working with clients and explaining the nuances of trading to them. It's enough to place promotional materials on your resources: on websites, social media, your blog, and so on.

RevShare

This model is good for experienced IBS. In this case, your income depends not only on the number of attracted clients, but also on their activity on the broker's platform. When "your trader" registers on AvaTrade and starts successful trading, you start getting commissions. You can count on a share of the profits from all the referrals' actions (referrals are the people who followed your link). By the way, you can receive a share from net spreads (bonuses are deducted from spreads). The advantage is that your contract with AvaPartner is not interrupted, and you can receive remuneration for your referrals without restrictions (if there are no other conditions in the contract). It is logical that if "your traders" reduce their activity, then your income decreases. To sum up, this payment model is flexible and designed for long-term cooperation. For beginners, it's better to start with a CPA, thinking about gradually switching to RevShare.