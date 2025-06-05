Detectives raid an Airbnb that had been turned into a training centre by youthful KALENJIN scammers (PHOTOs)

Thursday, June 5, 2025 - Six cybercrime suspects implicated in a series of serious fraud through spoofing to dupe their targets whereafter they siphon millions of cash electronically have been arrested in a security operation conducted in Nyali, Mombasa County.
Fortune Muthina Kinyanzui alias Albanas Kyalo, Ruel Kipkoech
Yator alias Papa Ruel, Laban Kipkirui Koech, Weldon Kipyegon Rono Towet
Kipkorir Alphonce and Kelvin Kipyegon Koech were flushed from their hideouts by
a team of detectives led by the Operations Directorate.
The operation started on May 31 followed an intelligence
tip, after which the officers mounted a sting operation targeting the
fraudsters who social-engineer their victims by use of a call spoofing
application to disguise their identities, through manipulation of phone calls
and numbers to make them appear as if they were originating from authentic call
centres.
Fortune Muthina (mastermind) is believed to possess the
spoofing application which he used to aid the infamous 'Mulot Swapper’
fraudsters at a fee to make calls to victims while masquerading customer care
service desk attendants in banks and telecommunication offices.
By deception that causes panic and a sense of urgency, the
victims are made to reveal personal information that the fraudsters use to
transfer huge sums of money to their accounts.
So demanded was the App that the fraudsters had to part with
over Sh 500,000 to acquire, have it configured and be provided with an IP
address to facilitate their malicious activities.
But determined to paralyze their fraudulent missions, the
officers raided APA apartments Hse no. B2 (AirBnB) located along 1st Avenue in
Nyali, Mombasa County where the suspects had set base.
The house had been turned into their training and working
station.
In their possession were found 19 assorted mobile phone
gadgets, assorted SIM cards and SIM card holders (Safaricom, Airtel, Telkom and
MTN Uganda), a book containing possible victims’ records among other items.
On 3rd June, 2025, the suspects were arraigned at Kahawa Law
Courts through a miscellaneous application seeking custodial orders to enable
finalizing of the investigation.
The presiding magistrate court No. 2 directed that the
matter be mentioned on 6th June, 2025 for ruling. The suspects have been
detained at Capitol Hill Police Station.
Those who might have fallen victim to the fraudsters are advised to follow up with the respective stations investigating their cases for further communication with DCI Headquarters on the next cause of action.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
