Meet TAKID MASTER, the LUO man happily married to two women and living in the same house in Kawangware (PHOTOs and VIDEO)







Monday, June 2, 2025 - While many view polygamy as outdated, 33-year-old Takid Master is proudly flipping the script, and winning hearts online.

A martial arts enthusiast from Kawangware, Takid lives with his two wives and nine children in a modest two-bedroom home, where harmony, love, and laughter thrive.

Together for over a decade, the trio has built a life that challenges modern norms.

However, Takid is still keen on growing his family further by adding a third wife.

During a recent appearance on the Obinna Show, he boldly declared his intentions to add a third wife.

“Two are not enough. Never enough. I’m not cheating - I’m helping society,” he said cheekily.

His first wife, Cecilia Moraa, hails from Kisii, while his second, Mariam Nyambura, is from Kiambu.

Their ease, chemistry, and shared parenting duties have left netizens both surprised and inspired.

In a world where polygamy is often frowned upon, Takid’s story is a bold reminder that indeed it works if there’s mutual respect and trust.