ERIC OMONDI’s ex-girlfriend and baby mama, LYNNE NJIHIA, speaks on dating again after breaking up with the comedian







Monday, June 2, 2025 - Eric Omondi’s ex-girlfriend and baby mama, actress Lynne Njihia, has opened up about her life post-breakup with comedian, making it clear she’s not in a rush to find love again.

In a candid interview, Lynne stated that her top priority is their daughter, Kyla - not dating.

“I’m not in a hurry to reconcile with Eric. It was beautiful while it lasted,” she said. “Right now, I’m focusing on me and Kyla. If dating happens, it happens - but I’m not searching.”

“I was so impatient before Kyla. Now, she’s taught me to slow down, to breathe, and to truly listen.”

Lynne also acknowledged her occasional struggles as a new mom but said she’s learning to stay calm and centered.

She expressed deep appreciation for her support system, praising her mom and nanny for helping her juggle parenting and career life.

“My mom has really stepped in to help me rest. And my nanny handles so much for me.”

Despite their split, Lynne spoke warmly of Eric Omondi’s presence in Kyla’s life.

“He’s a very present dad, and I love that,” she said. “We may have separated, but when it comes to co-parenting, we’ve made it work for Kyla’s sake.”

“Our child needs to grow up knowing both her parents are there for her - and that everything’s okay.”