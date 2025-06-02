A well-endowed woman who resembles MILLICENT OMANGA turns heads in a burial ceremony - See how she was dressed (VIDEO)







Monday, June 2, 2025 - A video making rounds on social media has left netizens stunned after a well-endowed woman stole the spotlight at a burial ceremony with her bold fashion choice.

The woman, dressed in a figure-hugging outfit that accentuated her curves, became the unexpected center of attention as mourners struggled to keep their eyes off her.

In the video, the woman is seen confidently walking through the venue, prompting whispers, stares - and even a few necks turning for a second look.

While funerals are typically somber and conservative affairs, the woman's appearance sparked mixed reactions online.

Some criticized her for dressing inappropriately for such an occasion, while others defended her, arguing that body-shaming and policing women’s clothing are outdated.

Watch the video.

A well-endowed woman who resembles MILLICENT OMANGA turns heads in a burial ceremony - See how she was dressed pic.twitter.com/Rh75h17yY1 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 3, 2025

