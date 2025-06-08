Listen!! The last conversation between ALBERT OJWANG and a close friend before his mysterious death in police custody







Sunday, June 8, 2025 - A phone conversation between Albert Ojwang and a close friend has surfaced, shedding light on his final moments before his mysterious death in a police cell at Central Police Station.

In the audio recording, which has since gone viral, Albert can be heard speaking with uncertainty and fear shortly after his arrest.

He informs his friend that he had been detained and was being taken to Central Police Station but is unsure of the specific reason for his arrest.

His voice is calm but laced with concern.

He goes on to express fear for his safety, admitting it was his first time behind bars.

"Is that cell safe? Honestly, I’ve never been arrested before. I don’t know what to expect," he says, his voice low and anxious.

His friend assured him the cell was safe and promised to visit him the next day.

That visit would never happen.

Just hours after the phone call, Albert Ojwang was reported dead inside the cell.

Police claimed he died by suicide, allegedly from self-inflicted injuries - an explanation that has been vehemently rejected by his family, friends, and civil rights groups.

They insist Albert had no history of mental illness, and the nature of his death raises serious questions about what really happened behind police walls.

Listen to the audio below.

Albert Ojwang’s (Alberto Januzaj) conversation while he was under police custody. #JusticeForAlbertOjwang pic.twitter.com/5mCLkua7PF — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) June 8, 2025

