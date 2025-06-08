Defiant BIEN fires back at critics over his viral Breakfast Club interview where he slammed RUTO-RAILA broad-based Government







Sunday, June 8, 2025 - Kenyan music icon, Bien-Aimé Baraza, better known as Bien, isn’t just shutting down stages on his USA tour, he’s also shaking tables with bold political commentary.

His recent stop on the legendary U.S radio show The Breakfast Club had fans buzzing, especially back home.

Speaking at the US-Kenya Creative Economy Forum 2025, Bien addressed the mixed reactions to his interview.

“Whoever didn’t like how I addressed the issues should wait until the day they go to The Breakfast Club and say what they want,” he said.

“I didn’t go there to speak for myself. I went to speak for those without a voice.”

Bien didn’t hold back on the state of Kenya’s economy and politics.

“We are not going through a very easy time. Our government has no opposition.”

“The opposition is the youth.”

He also highlighted the harsh realities Gen Zs are facing:

“There’s freedom of expression, but no freedom after expression.”

Despite critics suggesting he should’ve “talked about music” or the good in Kenya, Bien stood firm:

“Anybody who's standing on the side of goodwill understands what I'm trying to do.”

“I don't care what you think.”

Bien isn’t just repping Kenya musically - he’s using his platform to amplify what matters.