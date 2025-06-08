A male reveler drugged and robbed of Ksh 290,000 by two KIKUYU men at a club along Nairobi’s River Road area - Don’t share drinks with strange men in clubs







Sunday, June 8, 2025 - A man is counting losses after he was drugged and robbed of Ksh 290,000 and a high-end smartphone by two men he had met during a night out at a club along Nairobi’s River Road area.

The victim, Simon Katumo, told police he had gone out for drinks when he struck up a conversation with two seemingly friendly individuals - later identified as James Githinji and Brian Kamau.

The three shared drinks at a club along downtown River Road, but things took a dark turn.

Katumo lost consciousness shortly after consuming a round of drinks ordered by the pair.

He later regained consciousness in his apartment, confused and with no recollection of how he got home.

“It was then that he realized his smartphone was missing, and he later discovered that KSh 290,000 had been siphoned from his M-Pesa wallet and bank accounts,” a police report read.

Katumo reported the matter at the Nairobi Central Police Station, prompting detectives to launch investigations.

Using mobile money transaction data and CCTV footage from the club, officers managed to trace and arrest the suspects.

Githinji and Kamau were apprehended and booked at the station.

On Wednesday, they were arraigned before Principal Magistrate Stephanie Beth at the Makadara Law Courts, where they both denied the charges.

The court released them on a cash bail of KSh100,000 each, pending further proceedings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST