Heartbreak and Deception!! LUO man cries out after discovering the woman he was madly in love with is married, exposes her on social media (PHOTOs)







Sunday, June 8, 2025 - A heartbroken Luo man has taken to social media to vent his pain and disappointment after discovering that the woman he had been madly in love with was married, despite claiming to be single.

In a viral post, the man narrated how he had been deeply involved in a romantic relationship with a woman who made him believe she was single and had walked out of a troubled marriage.

He claimed that the woman not only expressed a desire to start a new life with him but also became pregnant during their relationship - making him believe he was the biological father of the unborn child.

However, the truth soon unraveled in devastating fashion.

The man later discovered that the woman had never formally left her husband and was still living under the same roof with him.

He also found out that he was not the biological father of the child, compounding the heartbreak.

To make matters worse, he allegedly had an ugly confrontation with the woman’s husband, who was reportedly unaware of the ongoing affair.

He paraded the woman’s photos on Facebook and “cursed” her for wasting his time.

