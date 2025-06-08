Heartbreak and Deception!! LUO man cries out after discovering the woman he was madly in love with is married, exposes her on social media (PHOTOs)

Sunday, June 8, 2025 - A heartbroken Luo man has taken to social media to vent his pain and disappointment after discovering that the woman he had been madly in love with was married, despite claiming to be single.
In a viral post, the man narrated how he had been deeply
involved in a romantic relationship with a woman who made him believe she was
single and had walked out of a troubled marriage.
He claimed that the woman not only expressed a desire to
start a new life with him but also became pregnant during their relationship -
making him believe he was the biological father of the unborn child.
However, the truth soon unraveled in devastating fashion.
The man later discovered that the woman had never formally
left her husband and was still living under the same roof with him.
He also found out that he was not the biological father of
the child, compounding the heartbreak.
To make matters worse, he allegedly had an ugly
confrontation with the woman’s husband, who was reportedly unaware of the
ongoing affair.
He paraded the woman’s photos on Facebook and “cursed” her
for wasting his time.
