A beautiful Kenyan LADY captured on camera at a dingy drinking den while heavily intoxicated as alcoholism and drug abuse take a toll on Kenyan youth (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - A video has emerged showing a young Kenyan lady, visibly intoxicated, at a dingy drinking den, highlighting the growing crisis of alcohol and substance abuse among the country’s youth.

The pretty lady, believed to be in her early twenties, appears to be under the influence of both alcohol and possibly drugs.

In the video, she is seen attempting to hold a conversation with a man nearby, and despite her state, she expresses a desire to settle down and start a family.

“I want to get a man and settle down,” she says with a smile.

However, the man responds bluntly, questioning her readiness for marriage in such a state.

“Who will marry you in this drunken stupor?” he asks.

The exchange, though lighthearted in tone, has sparked serious conversations online about the growing challenges facing Kenya’s youth, particularly with regard to alcohol and drug abuse.

Watch the video.

A beautiful Kenyan LADY captured on camera at a dingy drinking den while heavily intoxicated as alcoholism and drug abuse take a toll on Kenyan youth pic.twitter.com/uZhVdxDxyo — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 11, 2025

