Why former PS recommends SGR be renamed to ‘Uhuru Rail’ amid declining passenger numbers







Saturday, June 14, 2025 - Former Principal Secretary and ex-KICC Chairperson Irungu Nyakera has recommended that the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) be renamed to a more locally resonant name such as “Uhuru Rail”.

According to Nyakera, this can strengthen its Kenyan identity and enhance its profitability.

Nyakera said that rebranding the SGR would help Kenyans better connect with the project and view it as a national asset.

“A name like Uhuru Rail would localise the project, inspire ownership, and increase public support,” he stated.

His recommendation follows recent concerns over SGR's performance. According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), SGR passenger numbers declined by 282,000 in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Cargo volumes also dipped slightly from 6.533 million tonnes in 2023 to 6.531 million tonnes in 2024.

These drops prompted a 50 percent fare hike in January, with economy fares rising from Ksh1,000 to Ksh1,500 and first-class tickets increasing from Ksh3,000 to Ksh4,500.

To address these challenges, Nyakera proposed renegotiating loan terms, transitioning to electric trains, adopting double-stacked cargo containers, and hiring more Kenyan professionals.

He also called for completing the Naivasha–Kampala line, expanding Kisumu Port, incentivising rail freight, and establishing dry ports near industries.

Nyakera believes these interventions, coupled with a rebrand, can restore SGR’s efficiency and position it as a pillar of national development.