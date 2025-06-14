JIMAL lives a fake life and is not as wealthy as he portrays online - His estranged Rwandese socialite girlfriend, DABIJOU, spills the beans after their messy break up (VIDEOs)







Saturday, June 14, 2025 - Controversial city businessman Jimal Rohosafi is once again at the center of controversy after his estranged Rwandese girlfriend, Dabijou, came out guns blazing, accusing him of living a fake life and misleading the public about his wealth and lifestyle.

Taking to her Tiktok live after their dramatic breakup, Dabijou didn’t hold back.

The visibly furious socialite exposed what she claimed were the behind-the-scenes truths about Jimal’s finances.

While he portrays himself as a wealthy businessman with solid investments, he is struggling financially and fakes life to fool the public.

Dabijou revealed that Jamal had rented a lavish house in Kileleshwa where they were staying during their short-lived relationship and pretended that he owned the multi-million house.

At times, she would go hungry for days because Jimal had no money.

Jimal had promised to marry Dabijou and even introduced himself to her family.

Her revelations have sparked heated reactions online, with some netizens expressing shock, while others claim they’ve long suspected Jimal was more of a social media showman than a real mogul.

Watch the videos.

JIMAL lives a fake life and is not as wealthy as he portrays online - His estranged Rwandese socialite girlfriend, DABIJOU, spills the beans after their messy break pic.twitter.com/4tcXLVJo5u — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 14, 2025

