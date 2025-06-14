JIMAL’s disgruntled Rwandese ex-girlfriend DJIBAOU tells all … Dumped, denied a ticket home, and deported like a criminal (VIDEO)







Saturday, June 14, 2025 - Controversial city businessman Jimal Rohosafi’s Rwandese estranged girlfriend, Djibaou, has come out guns blazing, painting a damning picture of their messy breakup that allegedly ended in humiliation, betrayal, and deportation.

Speaking out in an emotional video, she described how Jimal allegedly evicted her from his rented house in Kileleshwa “like a dog” after their relationship soured.

Despite previously promising to pay for her flight back to Kigali, Djibaou says Jimal went back on his word.

Instead, she alleges that he used his influence with the police to have her arrested on fabricated claims of assaulting his housecleaner.

She was reportedly detained at Kileleshwa Police Station, where Jimal appeared with her suitcase, threw it into her cell, and coldly ended their relationship.

She was later deported from Kenya under unclear circumstances.

Watch the video.

JIMAL’s disgruntled Rwandese ex-girlfriend DJIBAOU tells all … Dumped, denied a ticket home, and deported like a criminal pic.twitter.com/r7kcPkANHo — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 14, 2025

