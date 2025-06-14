ALIGONGEWA!! Kasarani MP, RONALD KARAURI, exposes her enstraged Tanzanian girlfriend, NANA DOLLZ, for cheating on him with multiple men and confirms their break up







Saturday, June 14, 2025 - The dramatic end to the highly-publicized relationship between Kasarani Member of Parliament and SportPesa CEO, Ronald Karauri, and Tanzanian influencer, Nana Dollz, has taken a scandalous turn.

Karauri, known for keeping his private life low-key despite his public stature, has come out guns blazing, exposing his now ex-lover, Nana Dollz, for alleged infidelity during their whirlwind romance.

In a message sent to a popular Tanzanian blogger, Karauri confirmed that their relationship had ended, and not on mutual terms.

The flamboyant MP discovered that Nana had been secretly involved in romantic affairs with multiple men, leading to their breakup.

He claimed they broke up in April this year and further revealed that all along, Nana has been fooling people online that they were together.

“I ended my relationship with her in April when I realized she was seeing other men. I have seen her posts and at first, I didn’t mind so much because I thought she needed to heal with everything that was going on. But now, she keeps posting calling me her husband, creating this impression that were are still together and I realize this might be intentional to mislead people,” Karauri said.

Karauri also revealed that they don’t talk to each other after the messy breakup.

This bombshell revelation by the soft-spoken MP comes after Nana took to Instagram to declare herself “SINGLE,” without offering any explanation.

Her followers were left stunned, considering just a few weeks ago she was posting loved-up videos and cryptic messages hinting at marriage.

Now, with cheating allegations swirling and Karauri publicly calling her out, the fairytale has ended in full-blown scandal.

Nana Dollz is yet to respond to Karauri’s allegations.