Heartbroken LADY curses men as she reveals how her ex-boyfriend humiliated her in front of his friends - ‘None of you will see heaven’







Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - A heartbroken Kenyan lady has gone viral after sharing a shocking breakup story that's left netizens talking.

In the trending post, she revealed how her ex-boyfriend played her dirty - just one week into the relationship.

She visited him and found him chilling with his boys, watching football.

While she sat there, the guy pulled out a new jacket and asked his friends what they thought.

Brutally honest, they told him it was ugly and he should throw it away.

Laughing it off, he said, “I’ll just wear it once.”

The squad left, and the couple spent the evening together.

Everything felt perfect.

She thought she’d found her soul mate.

But the next morning, the guy blocked her on all social platforms and ghosted her completely.

That’s when it hit her - she was the jacket.

The one he’d "wear once and throw away." Ouch!

“Boys, you are so evil. None of you will ever see heaven, I promise you,” she wrote, her pain raw and relatable.

The Kenyan DAILY POST