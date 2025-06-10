





Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - A stunning female TV presenter has taken the internet by storm after a viral clip showed her confidently reading the news while dressed in a revealing outfit.

The video, shared widely by amused netizens, shows her walking around the studio as many viewers - especially men - admitted they barely followed the broadcast.

Instead, all eyes were on her bold fashion choice.

Some online users even joked that it’s a clever ratings trick used by media houses to boost viewership.

Watch the video below.

Well-endowed female TV presenter goes viral over her outfit while on air - See how she flaunted her ‘melons’ pic.twitter.com/VxTiILlwg5 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 10, 2025