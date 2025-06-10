Wajir Governor AHMED ABDULLAHI’s side chick spotted cruising in her high-end Range Rover Evoque convertible in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - A video has surfaced showing a young woman alleged to be Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi’s side chick driving through one of Nairobi’s leafy suburbs in a luxurious Range Rover Evoque convertible.

In the clip, the stylish woman is seen confidently behind the wheel of the high-end vehicle, drawing attention from curious onlookers.

Reports indicate that Ahmed has been looting county funds to sponsor the lavish lifestyle of his side chick.

The beautiful lady openly parades a lavish lifestyle on social media, especially on Tiktok and Instagram, sponsored by the 52-year-old Governor.





Watch the video.

Wajir Governor AHMED ABDULLAHI’s side chick spotted cruising in her high-end Range Rover Evoque convertible in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi pic.twitter.com/qzpn8EDxzr — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 10, 2025

