Slay queen MERCY MAASAI flies in a chopper hired by her alleged mheshimiwa boyfriend, OSCAR SUDI - HANIFA was right! “Ni Mali ya Mkubwa” (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - Social media is on fire after a video surfaced showing popular slay queen Mercy Maasai aboard a private chopper hired by her rumored lover, Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi.

In the video, Mercy is seen dressed to impress as she enjoys the luxurious ride alongside her friends and Tanzanian musician, Juma Jux.

The chopper was flying them to Oscar Sudi’s lavish residence in Kapseret, a location many have come to associate with opulence and high-profile guests.





Online users were quick to recall activist Hanifa’s explosive claims just weeks ago, where she boldly alleged that Oscar Sudi was secretly dating Mercy Maasai and bankrolling her flashy lifestyle with taxpayer money.

Slay queen MERCY MAASAI flies in a chopper hired by her alleged mheshimiwa boyfriend, OSCAR SUDI - HANIFA was right! “Ni Mali ya Mkubwa” pic.twitter.com/DddPEA9Coj — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 24, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST