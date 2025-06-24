ILIGULWA!!! Viral post sparks frenzy as female Kenyan teacher appears to confess to secret affair with male student at Kitusuru Boys (LOOK)







Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - Social media has been set ablaze after a controversial post by a Kenyan female teacher went viral, appearing to confess to a secret relationship with a student during her teaching practice at Kitusuru Boys High School.

In the trending post, the teacher shared a photo of the former student, revealing that she met him while on teaching practice and that they "instantly clicked."

She went on to say that they later lost contact but that she is now desperately looking for him, decades later.

While the post seemed nostalgic on the surface, it didn’t take long for Kenyans online to read between the lines, with many suggesting that the teacher had crossed serious professional and moral boundaries.

“Huyu aligulwa kitambo! No wonder she still remembers,” one user commented.

“Opening servers za walimu,” another joked.

