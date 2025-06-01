Gloves off as Murang’a Woman Rep, BETTY MAINA, exposes Kameme FM’s presenter, MUTHONI WA KIRUMBA, for sleeping with former PS Energy - He helped her build a palatial mansion







Sunday, June 1, 2025 - Drama has erupted in the full glare of the public eye after Murang’a Woman Representative, Betty Maina, sensationally exposed popular Kameme FM presenter, Muthoni wa Kirumba, accusing her of having an affair with a former Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Energy.

In a scathing online post that has since gone viral, Betty didn’t hold back.

She publicly shamed Muthoni, alleging that the celebrated vernacular radio queen has been involved in a secret affair with the former high-ranking Government official.

She claimed that the former PS helped Muthoni to build a palatial mansion in Githogoro, Kiambu County.

The vocal Woman Rep went on to claim that Muthoni has ‘domesticated ‘Waithaka Wa Jane, a popular Mugithi singer.

Social media exploded with mixed reactions, with some netizens applauding Betty for her boldness, while others accused her of airing personal grievances in public.

Insiders suggest that tensions between the two women may have been brewing for months, with whispers of political and personal rivalry behind the scenes.

See the viral post.

