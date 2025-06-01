EXPOSED! Murang’a Woman Rep BETTY MAINA attacked her mpango wa kando and his wife with beer bottles at a bar along Thika Road - Shocking 2020 incident revealed by MUTHONI WA KIRUMBA







Sunday, June 1, 2025 - Fresh drama is unfolding around Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina, as it now emerges that she was allegedly involved in a violent altercation in 2020 - one that almost landed her behind bars.

The explosive revelation was made by Kameme FM presenter, Muthoni wa Kirumba, who took to social media to spill shocking details following an escalating online war between the two former best friends.

According to Muthoni, the drama began after Betty was allegedly abandoned at the maternity ward by her secret lover - the then Gatanga Constituency CDF Manager, who reportedly refused to take responsibility for the pregnancy.

Upon discharge, Betty allegedly stalked the CDF manager, tracking him down to a popular bar along Thika Road - where he was enjoying drinks in the company of his wife.

That’s when all hell broke loose.

Betty caused a scene, violently confronting the couple and allegedly attacking them with beer bottles and chairs.

Muthoni wa Kirumba, who says she was still a close friend of Betty at the time, claims she had to step in as a mediator to calm the situation.

