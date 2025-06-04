GACHAGUA vindicated as SwissAid report exposes Kenya as hub for smuggled gold from South Sudan, Sudan and DRC







Wednesday, June 4, 2025 - A new report by SwissAid has exposed Kenya as a key transit hub in the smuggling of gold from conflict-affected countries including South Sudan, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The report, released late last month, indicates that Kenya has, over the past decade, become a major corridor for illicit gold flows, with most of the metal destined for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), especially Dubai.

Despite only declaring 672 kilograms of gold exports in 2023, SwissAid estimates that Kenya’s illicit gold outflows exceed two tonnes annually.

“Part of the gold that is smuggled out of South Sudan, the DRC, and possibly Ethiopia and Sudan, passes through Kenya before being re-exported,” the report states.

Much of it is later declared in Dubai’s official import statistics, confirming its re-entry into legitimate trade channels.

SwissAid’s findings, based on interviews with industry insiders and scrutiny of Government records, reveal a troubling pattern.

The volume of gold declared as exported from Kenya by other countries often surpasses Kenya’s own declared production and imports.

The report also raises concerns about gold linked to Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) reportedly being flown through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua recently accused President William Ruto of colluding with Sudanese rebel groups to smuggle gold through JKIA to the UAE.

Gachagua claimed that senior Government operatives were facilitating the illicit trade, which he said is not only undermining Kenya’s sovereignty but also fueling regional conflict.

In response, Kenya is planning to establish a specialized Mining Police Unit and pushing for a regional certification system for precious minerals to combat smuggling and enhance traceability in the trade.