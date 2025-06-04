GACHAGUA vindicated as SwissAid report exposes Kenya as hub for smuggled gold from South Sudan, Sudan and DRC

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 - A new report by SwissAid has exposed Kenya as a key transit hub in the smuggling of gold from conflict-affected countries including South Sudan, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The report, released late last month, indicates that Kenya
has, over the past decade, become a major corridor for illicit gold flows, with
most of the metal destined for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), especially
Dubai.
Despite only declaring 672 kilograms of gold exports in
2023, SwissAid estimates that Kenya’s illicit gold outflows exceed two tonnes
annually.
“Part of the gold that is smuggled out of South Sudan, the
DRC, and possibly Ethiopia and Sudan, passes through Kenya before being
re-exported,” the report states.
Much of it is later declared in Dubai’s official import
statistics, confirming its re-entry into legitimate trade channels.
SwissAid’s findings, based on interviews with industry
insiders and scrutiny of Government records, reveal a troubling pattern.
The volume of gold declared as exported from Kenya by other
countries often surpasses Kenya’s own declared production and imports.
The report also raises concerns about gold linked to Sudan’s
Rapid Support Forces (RSF) reportedly being flown through Jomo Kenyatta
International Airport (JKIA).
Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua recently accused
President William Ruto of colluding with Sudanese rebel groups to smuggle gold
through JKIA to the UAE.
Gachagua claimed that senior Government operatives were
facilitating the illicit trade, which he said is not only undermining Kenya’s
sovereignty but also fueling regional conflict.
In response, Kenya is planning to establish a specialized
Mining Police Unit and pushing for a regional certification system for precious
minerals to combat smuggling and enhance traceability in the trade.
0 Comments