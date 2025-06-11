IG KANJA reveals what late blogger ALBERT OJWANG had posted on X about DIG ELIUD LAGAT that led to his arrest

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has disclosed that the X (formerly Twitter) account linked to deceased blogger Albert Ojwang was operated under the handle “Pixel Pioneer.”
Appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, June 11th,
Kanja said the account had amassed over 13,000 followers and was behind posts
alleging corruption within the National Police Service.
According to Kanja, one post accused Deputy Inspector
General Eliud Lagat of placing loyal officers at the Directorate of Criminal
Investigations (DCI), Occurrence Book desks, and traffic shifts to control
intelligence flow and revenue streams.
"The post claimed that he was
involved in corruption within the NPS. Specifically, the published information
alleged that Lagat has strategically placed his most trusted officers in charge
of the DCI books desk and traffic shifts in order to control both revenue
streams and intelligence flow," Kanja said.
Another viral post alleged that Lagat was under
investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for
purchasing a $2.6 million home in Dubai, labelling him “Mafia Police.”
"EACC investigating top cop
after purchase of $2.6 million home in Dubai, accompanied by Lagat's image and
the headline "Eliud Lagat mafia police".
Kanja told the Senate that DIG Lagat, feeling defamed,
lodged a complaint with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, triggering
investigations under the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, 2018.
DCI Director Mohammed Amin assigned the case to the
Cybercrime Unit.
Investigators wrote to the EACC and the Communications
Authority of Kenya (CA) to verify the claims and identify the account holders.
On June 4th, CA confirmed the Pixel Pioneer
account was active. The following day, EACC denied any ongoing investigation
into Lagat.
Further analysis linked another X account, “Kevin
Moishyleez,” to the same defamation campaign. This led investigators to two
suspects: Albert Ojwang and Kevin Moinde. Moinde was arrested in Kisii on June
5th, and Ojwang in Homa Bay on June 7th and transferred
to Nairobi where he died in police custody.
0 Comments