SHOCK as another Kenyan man dies in police custody hours after arrest - He was found hanging from a cell door grill using a vest







Saturday, June 14, 2025 - A man arrested over allegations of stock theft has died under controversial circumstances while in police custody at Katito Police Station in Kisumu County.

According to an official report, the deceased was brought in on Friday morning by the area chief of Agoro West Location and was later found hanging from a cell door grill using a vest.

Police constables Juliana Koka and Andrew Okong’o, who were on duty at the report office and cell block respectively, said they were alerted by Sergeant Nixon Lukwa, who heard a commotion from the cells.

Upon rushing to the scene, they discovered the man’s lifeless body suspended by the neck.

“Efforts were made to cut the vest and rescue him, but he had already succumbed,” the report stated.

The incident is said to have occurred less than two hours after his arrival at the station.

Detectives from the DCI Nyakach, Muhoroni Sub-County Police Commander, and Kisumu crime scene experts have launched investigations.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is expected to take over the probe.

This comes just days after the death of Albert Ojwang in police custody, a separate incident that has already triggered national outrage and renewed calls for police accountability.