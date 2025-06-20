A Ugandan politician kneels in a campaign poster to plead for votes as he seeks MP seat - Trending PHOTO







Friday, June 20, 2025 - A photo of a Ugandan politician kneeling in a campaign poster has gone viral online, sparking mixed reactions across social media platforms.

In the poster that has become the subject of memes and intense debate, the aspirant is seen on his knees, hands clasped in a prayer-like gesture, seemingly begging voters for their support as he vies for a parliamentary seat in the upcoming elections.

Critics view it as a display of desperation and a worrying trend in East African politics where candidates are willing to go to extreme lengths to win votes, only for them to enrich themselves after being elected.

