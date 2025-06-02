Female teacher on teaching practice shares hilarious letter a cheeky student sent her - ‘You are so beautiful and …..”







Monday, June 2, 2025 – A Kenyan trainee teacher has stirred mixed reactions online after sharing a heartfelt letter she received from a student during her teaching practice at an undisclosed high school.

The letter, written by a student named Kelly, expressed admiration for the teacher’s beauty, personality, and warm smile.

While posting the image on social media, the teacher captioned it:

“You gave teaching practice a chance. They don’t want to graduate,” expressing surprise at the emotional message.

In the note, Kelly pleaded for secrecy:

“Hi, please let this be between you and me. We’ve talked a little, but there’s something private I want to tell you. You are so beautiful, lovely, and also friendly. I love your smile,” he wrote.

He added with poetic flair, “I know you are not a cobbler, but you have touched my soul, madam.”

The letter has elicited mixed responses online.

While some found the message humorous and a sign of youthful innocence, others criticized the teacher for sharing it on social media.

Critics argued that she should have respected the student’s privacy and addressed the situation professionally within the school setting rather than exposing it online.

