Sure, it might be overshadowed by other competitions, with 3 examples being:

● the FIFA World Cup;

● the UEFA Euro;

● and the Copa América.

However, this is a tournament that should not be dismissed. Let's discuss more about it. For men's football, Olympic participation is restricted to under-23 players, with the allowance of 3 overage players per squad.

This makes it less about showcasing the best national teams and more about developing young talent on an international stage. For many emerging stars, the Olympics offer a first taste of major tournament football and global exposure. Neymar leading Brazil to their first Olympic gold in 2016 is a prime example of how the tournament can carry emotional and national significance.

The female competition

In contrast, Olympic women's football is unrestricted by age, and the competition is considered one of the sport's top honors.

With fewer major tournaments in the women's game, the Olympics serve as a critical platform for competition and visibility. Top nations treat the tournament seriously, and winning it is a major achievement. 3 examples of them are the U.S., Canada, and Sweden.

Playing for a global audience

Beyond competitive value, Olympic football remains relevant due to the global audience the Games attract. For countries with developing football cultures, Olympic success can boost interest in the sport and serve as a stepping stone toward future success on bigger stages.

Still, the tournament struggles with scheduling conflicts, particularly with clubs reluctant to release players, and the shadow cast by the World Cup. These factors limit its perceived importance, especially in men's football.

As it has been seen, Olympic football may not be the pinnacle of the sport, especially for men. However, it maintains relevance through youth development, national pride, and a strong place in the women's game. It continues to offer meaningful stories, emerging stars, and competitive action that enrich the broader landscape of international football.

