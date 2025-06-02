What You Order vs What You Receive - Kenyan LADY shocks netizens after appearing in public without filters (PHOTOs)







Monday, June 2, 2025 - A young Kenyan lady has set social media abuzz after photos of her real-life appearance, compared to her heavily filtered online images, surfaced online.

She made a public appearance that left many netizens stunned, with some struggling to reconcile her real look with the flawless, digitally enhanced images she shares online.

In the viral photos taken during a recent event, the woman’s natural look appeared drastically different from her online persona, sparking a wave of reactions, memes, and debates.

An X user shared the photos and captioned them, “They should ban filters in Kenya’’.