A restless pig taken to a dowry negotiation almost spoils the event, leaving guests scampering (VIDEO)

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 - A joyous dowry negotiation ceremony turned chaotic after a restless pig, brought as part of the bride price, almost disrupted the entire event, sending guests fleeing in all directions.
The incident started when the pig, likely agitated by the
crowd and noise, broke loose from its handlers and began running wildly
around the compound.
Some guests jumped over chairs, while others grabbed
their belongings and sprinted to safety, unsure of what the animal would
do next.
The pig was eventually subdued by several men after a brief
chase, allowing the ceremony to resume - though not without laughter and
nervous glances.
Despite the unexpected disruption, the families successfully
completed the dowry negotiations.
Watch the video.
A restless pig taken to a dowry negotiation almost spoils the event, leaving guests scampering pic.twitter.com/pprA6Tq5wA— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 4, 2025
