City model rumoured to be dating President WILLIAM RUTO’s son, GEORGE, speaks after they were pictured in Bali







Sunday, June 1, 2025 - Kenyan model, Sharon Mutundi, has broken her silence, following claims that she was romantically involved with President William Ruto’s son George.

A photo of Sharon and George taken in Bali, Indonesia, sparked speculations online, with some suggesting that they were dating.

However, Sharon has denied claims that she was having an affair with the President’s son.

“I met George randomly here in Bali. Him being the President’s son I asked for a picture. George was very kind, humble and simple guy who wears crocs. I was not able to speak for myself when the pictures of us was going around but I am not dating him,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

The model described the encounter with George Ruto as a significant moment, given her modest upbringing, and said the opportunity to be in Bali was a dream come true.

“The picture of me and George means a lot to me. Growing up as I did you could never imagine meeting a President’s son or even be in Bali. It’s a moment I wanted to share with my family and friends,’’ she added.

Mutundi also opened up about the emotional toll the online backlash has had on her.

She revealed that she is currently undergoing therapy to cope with the effects of cyberbullying.

“I was bullied for taking a picture with George, I felt rejected and recanted my own people. I would want you to know that bullying comes with a lot of damages. It affected me mentally, emotionally and even financially because I am doing therapy and it isn’t cheap. My forehead, bones and small neck makes me look stunning! Respect all your opinions about my appearance but I’m dead gorgeous,” she shared.



The Kenyan DAILY POST