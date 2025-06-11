Comedian ERIC OMONDI gives update as fundraiser for late ALBERT OJWANG’s father receives overwhelming response







Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - Kenyan comedian and activist, Eric Omondi, has issued an emotional update following his public appeal for financial support towards Meshack Opiyo, the father of the late Albert Ojwang.

On Tuesday, Omondi called on his online community, dubbed Team Sisi Kwa Sisi, to stand with Ojwang’s grieving family.

In a swift show of solidarity, Kenyans responded overwhelmingly, with Opiyo’s M-Pesa account hitting its limit of Sh500,000 just 11 minutes after the appeal.

“Thank you and God bless you for the overwhelming support. In just 11 minutes, Martin Opiyo’s phone was already full,” Omondi said in a video message.

“We now have another number for continued support: 0113664965 (Meshack Opiyo), or use the Pochi la Biashara number 0727927898, still under the name Meshack Opiyo.”

Omondi launched the online fundraiser shortly after viewing Ojwang’s body at City Mortuary.

He urged Kenyans to help ensure a bright future for the comedian’s three-year-old son, whom he described as a “son of a hero.”

“How many more must we bury? Let’s stand with Baba Albert. Let his son grow up knowing his father died a HERO,” Omondi posted.

Ojwang’s autopsy revealed he died from severe head injuries, neck compression, and multiple soft tissue injuries, findings that contradict an initial police report suggesting a self-inflicted death while in custody.