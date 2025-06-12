SHOCKING! DIG ELIUD LAGAT allegedly supervised the torture of ALBERT OJWANG in Karura Forest - He was brought to Central Police Station while in a comma!







Thursday, June 12, 2025 - Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat has been named in shocking new allegations surrounding the death of blogger Albert Ojwang, who died while in police custody at Nairobi’s Central Police Station.

According to a report by The Star, Lagat and his personal driver were allegedly present during the torture of Ojwang in Karura Forest before he was taken back to the station, while in a comma.

The revelation comes as officers from Central Police Station recorded statements with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), distancing themselves from Ojwang’s death.

They claim Ojwang was already in critical condition upon arrival and that they tried to save his life.

Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Samson Taalam has also denied involvement, saying he only arrived after Ojwang had been booked and immediately rushed him to hospital upon noticing his condition.

However, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) chief, Amin Mohammed, painted a different picture during a Senate hearing.

He claimed OCS Taalam should be considered the prime suspect, stating that Taalam declined to book Ojwang when he was brought in.

“It has been confirmed that the report office called the OCS, and unfortunately, he declined to book the suspect,” said Amin.

In a dramatic turn, Inspector General Douglas Kanja apologized for an earlier police report that claimed Ojwang died by self-harm in custody.

“I tender my apologies on behalf of the NPS,” Kanja said, as public pressure mounts for a transparent and thorough investigation.