Slay Queen MERCY MASAI linked with an affair with MP OSCAR SUDI and netizens are cooking her mercilessly (LOOK)







Thursday, June 12, 2025 - Popular X (formerly Twitter) personality, Mercy Masai, is at the center of online drama after being accused of having an affair with controversial Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi.

The drama began when Mercy called out journalist and activist, Hanifa, for allegedly trying to sabotage Eric Omondi’s fundraiser for the late blogger Albert Ojwang.

Hanifa clapped back, labeling Mercy a Government apologist and then claimed that Mercy is having an affair with Sudi, who is funding her lifestyle using taxpayers’ money.

Instead of confirming or denying, Mercy flipped the script, accusing Hanifa of having a fling with MP Farah Maalim.

Netizens, however, weren’t buying it.

Many trolled Mercy, questioning her claims of funding her soft life through “hard work and God’s favor.”

The streets of X are on fire - and it’s messy.

