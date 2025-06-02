Depressed LADY rescued as she tried to take her own life at Jabali Studio Apartments (VIDEOs)







Monday, June 2, 2025 - Drama unfolded at Jabali Studio Apartments after a young woman, reportedly battling depression, attempted to take her own life by jumping from the rooftop of the building.

Viral videos from the incident show the visibly distressed woman standing precariously on the edge of the high-rise apartment, as stunned onlookers gather below.

Screams can be heard in the background as residents watch helplessly, fearing the worst.

Fortunately, several quick-thinking tenants intervened just in time, managing to restrain and pull her back to safety before she could jump.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing mental health crisis in the country, with Kenya witnessing a worrying increase in suicide cases, particularly among the youth.

