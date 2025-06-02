An intoxicated lady claims a bouncer took advantage of her in the washrooms at LGBTQ-affiliated Elvago Lounge in Nairobi CBD (VIDEOs)







Monday, June 2, 2025 - An incident at the popular Elvago Lounge in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) has sparked public outrage after a young lady, appearing intoxicated, claimed that a bouncer took advantage of her within the club’s washrooms.

The victim posted the videos on Tiktok and paraded the face of the rogue bouncer.

According to her, the alleged incident occurred in the early hours of the morning during what seemed to be a busy night at the lounge.

She claims the bouncer followed her into the washrooms and ‘did the unthinkable to her’ while she was under the influence and unable to defend herself.

She has since reported the matter to the authorities.

Watch the videos.

An intoxicated lady claims a bouncer took advantage of her in the washrooms at LGBTQ-affiliated Elvago Lounge in Nairobi CBD pic.twitter.com/Grx38u79Tv — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 3, 2025

