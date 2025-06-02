EXPOSED!! See what this Kenyan woman was caught on CCTV doing - She went to a shop disguised as a customer (VIDEO)







Monday, June 2, 2025 - A woman has been caught on CCTV stealing a mobile phone from a shop after pretending to be a customer.

In the video, the woman is seen walking into the shop and engaging with the shop attendant while pretending to bargain for some items.

Moments later, when the attendant is distracted, she swiftly grabs a phone from the counter and hides it in her clothing before calmly walking out.

Little did she know that CCTV cameras installed in the shop captured her executing her mission.

Watch the footage.

EXPOSED!! See what this Kenyan woman was caught on CCTV doing - She went to a shop disguised as a customer pic.twitter.com/dze4EEZg4A — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 3, 2025

