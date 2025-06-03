A young man caught stealing newly installed dustbins in Nairobi CBD at night (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 3, 2025 - A young man was arrested by Nairobi County officials after he was caught stealing newly-installed dustbins in Nairobi CBD.

According to Nairobi County Chief Environment Officer Geoffrey Mosiria, they received a call from guards manning a nearby bank after they spotted the suspect vandalizing the dustbins.

Mosiria rushed to the scene in the company of county environment officers and arrested him.

He is set to be arraigned in court.

Sharing the video on his X account, Mosiria wrote, “Last night, I was called to the scene where a young man had vandalized one of our newly installed dustbins in the CBD. Together with our County Environment Officers, we swiftly responded and arrested the suspect, who was caught in the act by vigilant and responsible citizens. He is now set to be arraigned in court. As the County Government, we remain committed to environmental conservation. The installation of these dustbins across the city is part of our ongoing efforts to maintain a clean, organized, and sustainable Nairobi. These public utilities are vital, and we must ensure they are protected for both current and future generations. I want to sincerely thank the concerned citizens whose quick action led to the arrest. I urge all residents to remain vigilant and continue working with us to protect public property. Environmental conservation is a shared responsibility”.

