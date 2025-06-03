A young man caught stealing newly installed dustbins in Nairobi CBD at night (VIDEO)

Tuesday, June 3, 2025 - A young man was arrested by Nairobi County officials after he was caught stealing newly-installed dustbins in Nairobi CBD.
According to Nairobi County Chief Environment Officer
Geoffrey Mosiria, they received a call from guards manning a nearby bank after
they spotted the suspect vandalizing the dustbins.
Mosiria rushed to the scene in the company of county
environment officers and arrested him.
He is set to be arraigned in court.
Sharing the video on his X account, Mosiria wrote, “Last
night, I was called to the scene where a young man had vandalized one of our
newly installed dustbins in the CBD. Together with our County Environment
Officers, we swiftly responded and arrested the suspect, who was caught in the
act by vigilant and responsible citizens. He is now set to be arraigned in
court. As the County Government, we remain committed to environmental
conservation. The installation of these dustbins across the city is part of our
ongoing efforts to maintain a clean, organized, and sustainable Nairobi. These
public utilities are vital, and we must ensure they are protected for both
current and future generations. I want to sincerely thank the concerned
citizens whose quick action led to the arrest. I urge all residents to remain
vigilant and continue working with us to protect public property. Environmental
conservation is a shared responsibility”.
Last night, I was called to the scene where a young man had vandalized one of our newly installed dustbins in the CBD. Together with our County Environment Officers, we swiftly responded and arrested the suspect, who was caught in the act by vigilant and responsible citizens. He… pic.twitter.com/oCIN1utMsG— Geoffrey Mosiria (@HonMosiria) June 3, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments