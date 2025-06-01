Internet erupts as Maono Lands CEO KEN WAIRATU’s side chick, NANCY, leaks private video calls – Watch him whisper sweet nothings







Sunday, June 1, 2025 - The internet is ablaze after Maono Lands CEO Ken Wairatu’s side chick, Nancy, released a series of private video calls that have since gone viral across social media platforms.

In the clips, Ken is seen and heard whispering sweet nothings to Nancy, appearing completely smitten.

He was relaxing in his bed while engaging in flirtatious and intimate conversations with Nancy behind his wife’s back.

The scandal has tainted Wairatu’s image, who has built a reputation as a savvy, polished businessman and motivational speaker.

Watch the videos.

