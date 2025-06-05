All passengers aboard a Kasarani matatu arrested after chanting ‘Wantam slogans” during police confrontation (VIDEO)

Thursday, June 5, 2025 - A dramatic incident unfolded after all passengers aboard a Kasarani matatu were arrested during a confrontation with a police officer, sparking outrage online.
The altercation reportedly began when the officer stopped
the matatu and attempted to arrest one of the passengers for reasons that
remain unclear.
Tensions escalated when fellow passengers, frustrated by the
officer’s behavior, began chanting “Wantam slogans” - a term
increasingly associated with youth defiance and resistance to perceived
authority abuse.
The officer allegedly called for reinforcement, and all
passengers were subsequently arrested and taken to Kasarani Police Station.
The video has since gone viral on social media, reigniting
debates around police conduct, freedom of expression, and the growing influence
of the “Wantam” movement.
Watch the video.
All passengers aboard a Kasarani matatu arrested after chanting ‘Wantam slogans” during police confrontation pic.twitter.com/cL7TuNn5Yy— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 5, 2025
