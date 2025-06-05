Rapper STIVO SIMPLE BOY sends heartfelt message to his fans after buying his first car (PHOTOs)







Thursday, June 5, 2025 – Kenyan rapper Stivo Simple Boy is celebrating a major milestone after acquiring his first car.

The Kibera-based artist took to social media to thank fans for their unwavering support throughout his journey.

“Nimefanikiwa kuwa mmoja wa wamiliki wa gari nchini... Asante sana kwa mashabiki wote... NAWAPENDA!!” he wrote.

This achievement marks a powerful moment of growth for the rapper, who rose from humble beginnings and overcame numerous challenges to pursue his dream.

From walking to events to now owning a car, it’s a proud testament to perseverance, hard work, and the love he continues to receive from his fans.

See photos below.