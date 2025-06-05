Trending! Civilian with toy gun joins police in gun salute during burial of a police officer in viral video







Thursday, June 5, 2025 - A daring Kenyan man has gone viral after boldly joining police officers in a gun salute during a colleague’s burial - armed with nothing but a toy gun.

In the viral video, uniformed officers are seen performing the traditional farewell salute.

Unexpectedly, the man steps in, mimicking their moves and firing his toy gun, which amusingly emits white smoke.

What surprised many is that the officers didn’t stop or confront him, allowing him to march behind them as if he were part of the squad.

The stunt has left netizens in stitches, with many calling it peak Kenyan audacity.

Watch the video below

Hii Kenya kuboeka nayo ni kujitakia 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9nK9ZxrWwG — Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) June 4, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST