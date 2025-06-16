SHOCKING REVEALITIONS!! ALBERT OJWANG was not killed at Central Police Station - An insider spills the beans and exposes DIG LAGAT badly







Monday, June 16, 2025 - In a shocking twist to the case that has outraged the nation, a whistleblower has come forward with claims that blogger Albert Ojwang was not killed inside Central Police Station, as earlier reported, raising serious questions about an alleged police cover-up.

According to the insider, Albert was tortured at Karura Forest, then brought to the police station already dead or unconscious in a desperate attempt to stage a different narrative.

This contradicts a report from IPOA, which stated that Albert died in custody following a brutal attack by three fellow inmates - now in custody.

Read the whistleblower’s account.