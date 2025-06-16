SHOCKING REVEALITIONS!! ALBERT OJWANG was not killed at Central Police Station - An insider spills the beans and exposes DIG LAGAT badly

Monday, June 16, 2025 - In a shocking twist to the case that has outraged the nation, a whistleblower has come forward with claims that blogger Albert Ojwang was not killed inside Central Police Station, as earlier reported, raising serious questions about an alleged police cover-up.
According to the insider, Albert was tortured
at Karura Forest, then brought
to the police station already dead or unconscious in a
desperate attempt to stage a different narrative.
This contradicts a report from IPOA, which stated that
Albert died in custody following a brutal attack by three fellow
inmates -
now in custody.
Read the whistleblower’s account.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
