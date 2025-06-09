Activist BONIFACE MWANGI backs late blogger ALBERT OJWANG’s claims that DIG ELIUD LANGAT receives Ksh 100 million in bribes per month







Monday, June 9, 2025 - Prominent activist Boniface Mwangi has publicly supported explosive allegations made by the late blogger, Albert Ojwang, before his death, claiming that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Eliud Langat receives up to Ksh 100 million in bribes every month.

Taking to his X account, Mwangi described the slain blogger as a truth-teller who paid the ultimate price for exposing corruption at the highest levels of the police service.

Mwangi further claimed that Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and President Ruto receive part of the bribes collected by DIG Langat.

According to Ojwang’s final social media posts, he alleged that DIG Langat was at the center of a multi-million shilling extortion racket involving protection fees, illegal businesses, and political cover-ups.

Ojwang was arrested and taken to Central Police Station where he succumbed to injuries after being beaten by rogue police officers.