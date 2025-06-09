Why Chief Government Pathologist Dr. JOHANSEN ODUOR declined to conduct ALBERT OJWANG’s autopsy







Monday, June 9, 2025 - Chief Government Pathologist, Dr. Johansen Oduor, has withdrawn from conducting the autopsy of Albert Ojwang, the 31-year-old influencer and teacher who died under unclear circumstances while in police custody at Nairobi’s Central Police Station.

The post-mortem, originally scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday, was delayed to 2 p.m. to accommodate Dr. Oduor’s arrival.

However, Oduor later recused himself, citing a personal conflict of interest, revealing that Ojwang belonged to his extended family.

Reports indicate that Dr. Oduor spent the morning in a private meeting with Ojwang’s immediate family, though the content of their discussions remains undisclosed.

Despite his withdrawal, the autopsy proceeded under the supervision of other pathologists, including representatives from the Police Reforms Working Group and the Independent Medico Legal Unit (IMLU).

Julius Juma, the family’s lawyer, said the family could not conclusively determine the cause of death without a medical report.

He also revealed that the body bore signs of significant trauma.

“The body had a lot of injuries on the head, hand, and shoulder area. There was a lot of blood oozing from the nose,” said Juma.

Police had earlier stated that Ojwang died from injuries sustained after allegedly hitting his head on a cell wall.