LSK President FAITH ODHIAMBO puts IG KANJA on the spot over the death of influencer ALBERT OJWANG in police custody - ‘Let Kenyans know’







Monday, June 9, 2025 - The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has urged Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, to reveal the identities of officers interdicted over the controversial death of teacher and influencer Albert Ojwang’ while in police custody.

Speaking during a press briefing on Monday, LSK President Faith Odhiambo called on IG Kanja to name officers who transferred Ojwang’ from Homa Bay to Nairobi and those on duty at Central Police Station when he was found critically injured in his cell.

“Why has he not named the particular officers who have been interdicted?”

“What is the need for hiding? Let Kenyans know,” Odhiambo said.

“Without telling Kenyans in plain words who these individuals are, this will only be seen as PR aimed at calming citizens.”

She described the treatment of Ojwang’ as a betrayal and a reflection of deeper systemic failures within the National Police Service (NPS).

Meanwhile, Kenya School of Law President, Joshua Okayo, also raised questions over the decision to transport Ojwang’ nearly 400km to Nairobi.

“Why couldn’t he be charged in Homa Bay? Is there no Magistrate’s Court there?” Okayo asked.

Ojwang’ was arrested following a defamation complaint by Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat.

His death has sparked widespread outrage and renewed calls for police accountability.

The Kenyan DAILY POST